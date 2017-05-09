Third City Hall project community meeting Wednesday, May 10

Community members are invited to further discuss the City Hall project and updates to the project’s proposed budget during a community meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

Like previous community meetings, project architect Rex Bond of ARC Architects will lead the discussion and ask for feedback from citizens. Topics to be discussed include updated plans for the project and an updated budget. For more details, click here. The full agenda for the meeting is available at this link.

The meeting at Cedar Way Elementary School, 22222 39th Ave. W., begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.