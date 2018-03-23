The benefits of staging when selling a home

Seller’s market conditions persist in cities across the country, as inventory continues to fall short of demand. Under these kinds of conditions, sellers typically enjoy competing offers from buyers.

But that doesn’t mean sellers should skimp on the home staging. By staging your house for buyers, you can increase the chance for a quick sale and a full-price offer. And those are good things!

What is home staging?

Home staging is when you take proactive steps to make your house more appealing to the majority of buyers. “Majority” is the key word here. Some people will dislike a certain property no matter what kind of staging is done. Taste is subjective, after all. But there are certain steps you can take to make your property appeal to the majority of potential buyers. And that’s precisely what home staging is all about.

The staging process can include such things as:

* Landscaping the yard, when applicable

* Painting the inside and/or outside of the house

* Replacing outdated fixtures with modern ones

* Arranging, adding, or removing furniture to maximize space

* De-cluttering the entire house

* Cleaning the house thoroughly from top to bottom

In some cases, these kinds of actions might be unnecessary or even cost-prohibitive. For example, a new or recently updated home with modern fixtures won’t require any new knobs, sink handles, or light fixtures. But an older home with outdated fixtures might need extra attention (unless the fixtures are antiques that add charm).

What’s the point?

Now you know what home staging is, and what it involves. But what’s the point? What can you get out of it, as a home seller?

As a seller, your mission is to sell your house as quickly as possible, and for the best possible price. Staging can help you achieve these goals, and in several ways. It creates aesthetic value, which helps to support your asking price. It presents your home in the best possible light, which will make buyers more inclined to make an offer.

Above all, effective home staging helps you set your house apart from others that are listed for sale in the area. This is especially important in a crowded market with many similar properties for sale.

When buyers look at a well-staged home, they tend to say things like:

“I got a great vibe from that house.”

“I didn’t want to leave.”

“I could see myself living there.”

“The owners have taken good care of that house.”

“It seems nicer than the other homes we’ve looked at.”

This is the kind of mindset that can lead to an offer.

Home staging allows you to create a favorable impression in the mind of potential buyers. And these kinds of impressions tend to “accumulate” as the buyer moves through the home. So if you stack enough of them in your favor, you’ll have a much better chance of landing a strong offer. And that’s your primary goal as a seller.

— Article provided by MetroDepth content service.