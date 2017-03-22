The Bean Feen latte stand to close this week

1 of 2

The Bean Feen latte stand, located on the corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, is closing this Friday, March 24.

According to their Facebook page:

“It’s been a fun four years and we are sad to announce that Friday, March 24th will be our last day of business. The revitalization project is bringing great improvements to our city… unfortunately, it is effecting our location. It has been a pleasure serving you and getting to know you all! Our sister stand Coffee Driven in Lynnwood will still be serving the same great coffee with the same great service. Stop by and say goodbye! We will miss you!”

–Story and photos by David Carlos