Terrace’s Sean Kirk to play baketball at All-State

Mountlake Terrace’s Sean Kirk will get one last chance to suit up for high school competition this year as the senior has been selected to participate in the 2017 Washington State Basketball Coaches Association (WSBCA) Senior All-State Games this Saturday, March 18, at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Kirk will be a member of the 2A All-State team that will challenge the 1A squad at 4 p.m.

After transferring from Shorewood High School at the beginning of the school year, Kirk played his senior year with a Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ squad that posted a 14-11 record and qualified for the WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament earlier this month.

The 1A versus 2A game will be part of a triple-header of All-State basketball action at Mountlake Terrace High School on Saturday. The 1B versus 2B game will tipoff the event at 2 p.m.; the 3A versus 4A game will cap off the day at 6 p.m.

Admission for the All-State games is $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

–By Doug Petrowski