Terrace’s American Legion Auxiliary offering scholarships for 2018 ALA Girls State

Terrace’s S. Al Wilcox Unit 234/American Legion Auxiliary is offering sponsorship to junior girls for the 2018 ALA Girls State to be held June 10-16 at Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, Washington.

Are you up for the challenge?

Developing leadership skills, confidence and action-based understanding of the government process gives young women a lasting foundation for success, both personally and professionally. The American Legion Auxiliary believes that educating youth about the basic ideals and principles of government will help ensure the survival of our democracy.

ALA Girls State is a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program in which American Legion Auxiliary members guide young women to become knowledgeable stewards of freedom, democracy and patriotic citizens.

If you would like to read more detailed information regarding Girls State or other youth programs, visit https://www.alaforveterans.org/ALA-Girls-State/ and http://walegion-aux.org/girls-state-program/.

If you are interested in applying, contact the S. Al Wilcox Unit 234/American Legion Auxiliary. You can message them on Facebook at American Legion Auxiliary of Mountlake Terrace no. 234.

Reservation deadline is May 23, but spots fill quickly so it is suggested to reserve early.