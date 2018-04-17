Terrace woman hospitalized after assault by burglar inside neighbor’s residence

A 32-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman is in critical condition at Harborview after responding to a disturbance at her neighbor’s house Monday.

The call came in at 2:12 p.m. on April 16. Mountlake Terrace police officers responded to a disturbance in the 24200 block of 59th Place West, where a 29-year-old Arlington resident unknown to the residents forced his way into the residence.

A neighbor responded to the residence to investigate. The suspect confronted her inside and assaulted her, according to Mountlake Terrace police.

“Officers apprehended the suspect and booked him at the Snohomish County Jail for burglary and assault,” Cmdr. Mike Haynes said in a press release. “The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center where she is currently in critical condition.”