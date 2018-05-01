Terrace woman attacked April 16 has died, updated charges pending

A 32-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman who was attacked in her home during a burglary on April 16 has died.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after the incident. According to Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Haynes, she had died last week, but was kept on medical equipment for purposes that cannot be disclosed at this time.

“Yesterday afternoon at 4 p.m., she was formally removed from the equipment keeping her body functions operating,” Haynes said.

Detectives are now working with prosecutors to update the charges against 29-year-old Arlington resident Christopher Yacono. He had been charged with burglary and assault. Updated charges will likely include second-degree murder, Haynes said.

Prosecutors have until Friday to file updated charges into superior court.

Yacono and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident, according to court documents. Yacono had been in the area of the 22400 block of 59th Place West to retrieve his phone from his girlfriend’s house. Court documents say he was sitting in his vehicle outside the victim’s house when “something told him to go into the house” so he knocked on the door. No one answered, so he kicked the door in.

“Yacono said that once in the house, he saw (the victim) in the living room and she screamed,” charging documents say. “Yacono said she began to ‘resist’ and he slammed her head into the wall. She fell to the floor and he slammed her head onto the hardwood floor twice.”

Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page benefiting the victim’s family at this link.