Terrace man agrees to $40 million settlement with KOMO, aviation contractor for news helicopter crash

KOMO-TV, its aviation contractor and the estate of the station’s late pilot have agreed to a $40 million settlement with two men, including one from Mountlake Terrace, who were injured when a news helicopter nose-dived off the station’s rooftop near Seattle’s Space Needle four years ago and crashed into their cars, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported Monday.

The settlement, read in open court Monday, came after testimony and new records emerged in the final stages of the weeks­long civil trial bolstering contentions by surviving crash victims Guillermo Sanchez and Richard Newman that Sinclair Broadcast-owned KOMO and its contractor, Helicopters Inc., ignored long-standing safety concerns about landing on the station’s rooftop helipad.

Guillermo Sanchez and Richard Newman claim their lives were forever changed because of the accident. Sanchez, 46, a handyman from Mountlake Terrace, suffered shoulder and ankle injuries, and Newman, 42, a clinical-trials manager and Seattle resident, was severely burned when the copter crashed into their vehicles.

