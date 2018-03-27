Terrace, Lynnwood high schools take to stage with drama performances this week

It’s a big week for high school theater as two local drama departments hit the stage for performances of their latest productions.

The Lynnwood High School Drama Departments opens their run of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on Wednesday, March 28, with performances each night through Saturday, Mar. 31. The curtain rises at 7 p.m.; tickets are $15 or $13 with a valid ASB card.

The Music Man follows the exploits of traveling con man Harold Hill as he poses as a band organizer in a small Iowa town. But a local librarian and piano teacher sees through Hill’s ploy and is tempted to expose him — until love muddles the situation.

Lynnwood High School’s production of The Music Man is being staged in the school’s Royal Act Theater, 18218 North Road.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Drama Department will present two performances of the drama Anatomy of Gray, Friday and Saturday, March 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

In the play, June Muldoon tells the story of her small 19th century town in Indiana where she prays for the arrival of a doctor after the death of her father. A doctor miraculously does come to the town but can do little to help. The MTHS Drama Department’s production of Anatomy of Gray takes place in the school’s theater, 21801-44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

— By Doug Petrowski