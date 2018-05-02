Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents Lori Knight mixed media exhibit for May

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lori Knight Mixed Media Exhibit for the month of May at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Lori Knight is a mixed-media artist whose work incorporates vintage photos, found treasures, mixed papers, acrylics, oil pastels and more to convey a variety of nostalgic stories. Her artwork began as a form of self-expression and family research as she tried to preserve her mother’s wild memories and stories about family, and the quirky, humorous nature of the work is often a direct reaction to those stories.

With a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Washington, Knight says she has always been fascinated by the history and cultures of people, as well as how people choose to see the world. Her collection of artwork is no different, as it tells her visual story of people, both past and present. She loves complex layers that are past and present with attention to how they are linked and overlap.

In 2012, she created Lori Knight Studio — a collection of personal artwork and custom framing. While Lori Knight Studio is not a physical studio location, her upcycled, mixed-media artwork can be found in various locations throughout Snohomish County and the Puget Sound area of Washington State.

Along with creating her own artwork, her husband Eric is a co-owner of Knight Visions Studio Gallery. They currently focus their efforts on custom framing, but they have been selling, promoting, marketing and framing art in the South Snohomish County area since 1987. Custom framing consultations are by appointment only to meet at her design space within C and M Trophy in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. The show runs through May 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.