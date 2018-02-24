Teens invited to apply for summer jobs with Ecology Youth Corps

This summer, more than 300 teenagers throughout Washington will hit the road to pick up litter and protect the environment with the Ecology Youth Corps.

“The Ecology Youth Corps is a terrific first job for young people, and it’s a way they can give back by protecting the environment in their communities,” said Peter Christiansen, who oversees EYC for the Washington Department of Ecology.

In 2017, EYC crews cleaned more than 5,000 miles of roads and picked up more than 1.1 million pounds of litter.

Applications are now being accepted for summer EYC work. You can apply online and also find schedules, crew locations and other information atwww.ecology.wa.gov/eyc. Applications are due by early April.

Those chosen will typically work on a crew near their home, earning $11.50 per hour for a four-week session in either early or late summer. EYC has more than 30 crews across the state, so most young people will be able to begin and end their day at a location near their home.