Teachers union agrees to contract with Edmonds School District

Updated at 8:15 p.m. with a statement from EEA President Andi Nofziger.

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Edmonds Education Association (EEA) and the Edmonds School District, according to notifications from both groups.

Bargaining included 13 hours of negotiations on Monday before the agreement was reached Tuesday afternoon. The tentative agreement is for a three-year contract. Details will not be released until it is ratified, according to EEA President Andi Nofziger.

The agreement will next be presented to the EEA membership for a ratification vote during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Edmond School District Board of Directors will also vote on the agreement on Aug. 29.

“The educators of Edmonds are pleased that school will be starting on Sept. 6 as planned,” Nofziger said.