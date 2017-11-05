Teach puppies basic obedience during city’s Puppygarten class starting Nov. 9



Your puppies can go to school starting this week through the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department.

The City of Mountlake Terrace will hold a Puppygarten class from Nov. 9 through Dec. 21 on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. (no class November 23).

This class focuses on socialization and basic obedience such as sit, down, come and walking on a leash.

Caren Malgesini, who is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT), teaches these classes at the Recreation Pavilion at 5303 228th St. S.W.

The instructor will also discuss housebreaking and other basic behavior issues.

Puppies must have current vaccinations and be between 8-16 weeks old. Participants should bring proof of shots, the puppy with a buckle collar, a six-foot leash and food treats. Fees are $85 for Mountlake Terrace Residents and $90 for non-residents.

Registration is currently open for this class. For questions, or to register, please contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.