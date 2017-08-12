Taste of Edmonds cornhole tournament draws crowded field for $500 prize

1 of 2

Forty teams of two competitors each tried their skill at the Taste of Edmonds’ first-ever cornhole tournament, competing for cash prizes by tossing bean bags over a 27-foot pitch and aiming for a 6-inch hole in the cornhole target board.

With team names ranging from The Great Cornholios to Total Eclipse of the Corn, the teams competed in elimination trials on Friday and Saturday, with the top five teams from each day advancing to the finals on Sunday.

The first-place winners will take home $500 cash, with $250 and $100 going to the second- and third-place teams respectively.

“The response to the Taste of Edmonds cornhole tournament has been amazing,” said the Edmonds Chamber’s Jan Nicholas, who organized the event. “It’s drawing folks to the Taste who wouldn’t visit otherwise. Look for it again next year for sure!”

The game of cornhole has its roots in the 19th century game of “parlor quoits.” Traditionally played outdoors with steel disks, quoits was brought indoors by substituting bean bags for the metal disks, and named “parlor quoits.” The modern game of cornhole emerged in Cincinnati around the turn of the last century, and in subsequent years has mushroomed in popularity.

Today the American Cornhole Association maintains rules and standards of play, holds regular events, and even enjoys coverage on ESPN.

The finals begin at 11 am Sunday in the Taste of Edmonds beer garden, where the ten top teams will square off for the gold.

— By Larry Vogel