Target recalls four-drawer dresser due to tip-over hazard

Target is recalling a four-drawer dresser because it is unstable and may result in injuries if not properly anchored.

The recall was issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPC) on Sept. 13. According to the recall notice, the dresser “poses serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.”

The Room Essentials brand dresser was sold at Target stores and online at Target.com from January 2013 through April 2016 for about $118. About 175,000 units were sold.

The dressers 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 ½ inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep. They come in three colors: black, espresso and maple.

If you own one of these dressers, you may return it to Target for a full refund.

For more information from the CPC, click here.