Talk on making good business decisions at MLT library set for Jan. 27

Small business owners or new business managers are invited to a talk on making good business decisions at the Mountlake Terrace library on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The session, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, will be run by Ron Claude, a SCORE mentor with experience in lean business process redesign methods and tools. He has presented guest lectures at the University of Washington and is a member on their lean/six sigma advisory board.

According to the event description, “this session defines what it means to make an effective decision and introduces the participant to a seven-step process that results in the optimal decision. The process can also be used for making important decisions outside of work such as buying a home or a new car.”

The event is free, but registration is required and may be completed at this link. The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.