Swimming lesson registration begins Wednesday for lessons starting July 24

Registration for the second half of summer swimming lessons at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will begin with pre-registration for those who are currently in swimming lessons.

Pre-registration will occur as follows: For daily swim lesson session 3, pre-registration will be July 19. Mountlake Terrace resident registration will also start July 19, with open and online registration beginning July 20.

Daily session runs from July 24 to Aug. 8. For the twice-per-week lessons, Monday/Wednesday classes will pre-register on July 24, and Tuesday/Thursday will pre-register July 25.

Mountlake Terrace resident registration will take place on July 26 and online/open registration on July 27. Monday/Wednesday lessons will meet from July 31 to Aug. 30. Tuesday/Thursday lessons will meet from Aug. 1-31.

Weekend swimming lessons will pre-register July 29 and 30 for Saturday and Sunday lessons. Weekend sessions are only four lessons. Session 2 Mountlake Terrace resident registration will take place on Aug. 2 with online and open registration taking place on Aug. 3. These sessions will begin Aug. 5 and 6 and will run through Aug. 26 and 27.

Registration will remain open through the third lesson of the session, except for the shorter weekend sessions, which will remain open through the second lesson.

Mountlake Terrace resident walk-in registration is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and phone-in registration is available from 12 to 8 p.m. Online registration is available all day beginning at midnight at this link. You will need to call the Pavilion to obtain your login and pass code prior to registering, if you don’t already have one.

For more information contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173, or for a complete listing of swim schedules, times and the cost of lessons, visit the City’s web site at http://www.cityofmlt.com/529/Swim-Instruction.