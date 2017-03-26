Swim lesson registration for spring begins next week

Spring swim lesson registration at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is just around the corner.

The process first opens during pre-registration for those who are currently in swimming lessons. Pre-registration begins Monday, March 27 for Monday and Wednesday lessons; Tuesday, March 28 for Tuesday and Thursday lessons; and Friday, March 31 for Friday lessons. Pre-registration for Saturdays is April 1 and Sundays is April 2.

Registration for Mountlake Terrace Residents will begin Wednesday, April 5. Open and online registration begins on April 6. Registration will remain open through the third lesson of the session.

Mountlake Terrace resident walk-in registration is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., phone-in registration is available from 12 to 8 p.m. Online registration is available all day beginning at midnight on April 6 at www.mltrec.com, click on “Register Online Go.” You will need to call the Pavilion to obtain your login and pass code prior to registering if you don’t already have one.

Classes will begin in April after Edmonds School District’s Spring Break. Sessions will run as follows: Monday and Wednesday, April 10-May 10; Tuesday and Thursday, April 11-May11; Friday, April 21-June 16; Saturday, April 22-June 17 and Sunday, April 23-June 18.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173, or for swim instruction information and schedules visit the city’s web site at http://www.cityofmlt.com/529/Swim-Instruction.

Those with third graders in the Edmonds School District are reminded to use their vouchers for free swimming lessons. These vouchers went out in October and will expire on Aug. 31. The vouchers are part of a grant sponsored by Verdant Health Commission.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or for a complete listing of swim schedules and times visit the city’s web site at http://www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule.