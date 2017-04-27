Suzie Beringer calligraphy exhibit coming to MLT Library in May

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Suzie Beringer Calligraphy Exhibit for the month of May at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Suzie Beringer is a freelance calligrapher with a degree in Commercial Art. As a lettering artist for more than 30 years, she loves to experiment and play using many different mediums and techniques. When she’s not lettering, you may find Beringer teaching and sharing with others that which she is passionate about. The comment often made about her is, “If it is not moving too fast it will end up having letters on it.”

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through May 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.