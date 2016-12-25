Suspect in custody after Christmas Eve stabbing at Alderwood Mall

This story was updated at 6:57 p.m. with additional details.

One suspect is in custody and a victim is in the hospital after a stabbing at Alderwood Mall on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The stabbing was reported inside the mall near the entrance to JCPenney around 5 p.m. Lynnwood Police vehicles were parked outside the west side of the mall during the investigation.

The incident was initially called in as a shooting, according to Lynnwood Deputy Police Chief Jim Nelson, but was changed to a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his mid 30s, had allegedly been stabbed once by a 19-year-old man and was quickly taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available Saturday evening.

“This is still an active investigation, but preliminary information is that some type of fight broke out between the suspect and another teenage male,” Nelson said. “The victim stepped in to break up the fight and was stabbed by the suspect.”

Bystanders who saw the confrontation detained the suspect along with mall security until Lynnwood police officers arrived.

“The relationship between the victim and suspect is currently unconfirmed, though initial indications are that they did not know each other prior to the incident,” Nelson said.

Police officials said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the public at this time. There are no outstanding suspects and no one else was injured.