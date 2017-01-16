Suspect at large after multi-agency raid at Terrace apartment building

Officers from all three police departments were at the Taluswood Apartments, 4208 236th St. S.W., in Mountlake Terrace to serve a search warrant in hopes of locating the suspect in a third-story apartment. After breaking down the unit’s front door, officers entered the apartment but did not find the suspect.

The SWAT team officers on site, in addition to the Bellevue canine unit, an officer from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and an aircraft from the Washington State Patrol, all conducted searches in the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

“He was able to flee on foot before we could get fully set up with the SWAT team,” said Bellevue Police Department Captain Marcia Harnden. “We know who he is, we’ve just got to figure out where he’s gone. I don’t think he’ll come back here.”

The suspect is described as a Native American male, with a height of about five-foot-eight.

Bellevue police had already made one arrest associated with the case, a man believed to be an accomplice to the suspect they were looking for Monday in Mountlake Terrace.

“He was just getting out of (King County Jail) for something else. We re-booked him on some burglary charges,” Harnden added.

If anyone has any information that may pertain to the case, they are asked to call the Bellevue Police Department at 425-452-6917.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski