Survey reveals 37 heroin overdoses during seven-day period in Snohomish County

Snohomish County health officials conducted a “point-in-time” survey during one week in July for statistics related to the opioid crisis.

During the week of July 17-23, 37 people overdosed. Of those, three died, 24 were saved with the use of naloxone and 38 percent did not have 911 called.

“This entire process was eye-opening,” said Jefferson Ketchel, interim administrator for the Health District. “From the tremendous support and willingness by our partners to participate in the data collection, to the sobering numbers that just one week uncovered.”

Overdoses were split evenly among males and females. Ages ranged from 16 to 52, with half of the overdoses involving people in the 21-30 year-old range. Seventy-three percent of those involved identified as white.

Nearly half of the overdoses happened between noon and 6 p.m. Most were reportedly heroin, though some appeared to involve a mix of heroin and other drugs.

Overdoses occurred in several Snohomish County cities. Everett and Lynnwood were tied for the most with 11 each. Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds each had one.

Data was gathered based on the location of the overdose. Two incidents involved people who do not live in Snohomish County.

The opioid crisis has been a growing concern for health officials across the country over the last couple of years. The survey released Wednesday was conducted in response to a request by an ABC News reporter working on a story for an episode of Nightline anticipated in August, according to a press release Wednesday by the Snohomish County Health District.

The effort involved first responders from throughout the county gathering real-time data from opioid overdose incidents and voluntarily reporting it to the Health District. For the full report from the Snohomish Health District, click here.