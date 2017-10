Mountlake Terrace Hawk fans have the opportunity to buy some great food and support the school’s cross country program on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Chipotle restaurant, 4120-196th Street SW Suite 150 in Lynnwood, will be donating 50% of the purchase price of orders to the Terrace cross country program; just tell the cashier that your order is to support the cause.

The fundraiser runs from the restaurant’s opening at 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.

–By Doug Petrowski