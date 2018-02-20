Superintendent community breakfast and school tour set for March 8

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris Duffy has scheduled her next community breakfast and school tour from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 8. The tour begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The program includes:

Breakfast and district update

School buses transporting attendees to visit Brier Terrace Middle School, Brier Elementary School and the Mountlake Terrace Elementary construction site

Meeting students, principals and teachers

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required, by Friday, March 2.

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages or need any other accommodations, contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.