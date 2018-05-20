Students deliver a day of jazz to supportive community

1 of 7

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary served up a full day of amazing award-winning jazz performances at the 18th annual Edmonds Jazz Connection on Saturday in downtown Edmonds.

Each year the Jazz Connection provides an opportunity for students in our area’s nationally recognized and award-winning high school and middle school jazz programs to perform for the community. Big bands filled the ECA stage with an eclectic array of instrumental jazz from Basie to Brazil, choirs delivered tight-harmony vocal jazz punctuated with some amazing virtuoso scat singing, and small combos evoked the likes of Miles Davis, Bill Evans and John Coltrane.

While the annual event is a treat for the ears of local music lovers, Jazz Connection offers more than just top-notch performances. The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club uses the event to both raise and distribute funds to support exceptional music education, and to award scholarships to deserving students.

Chris Lindberg, Daybreakers Rotary president, and Deb Anderson, Executive Director of the Foundation for the Edmonds School District, announced $10,000 in scholarships awarded to graduating seniors. An $18,000 grant was presented to Scott Barnes (Center) the District’s Manager of Visual & Performing Arts, from Rotary and the Foundation to support creative music classroom programs throughout the district. (Julia Wiese photo)

This year, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary presented $12,000 in scholarships to eight exceptional graduating music students in the Edmonds School District, and the Rotary Club and the Foundation for Edmonds School District provided an $18,000 grant to the district. The grant will help the district continue its tradition of quality, creative music programs, the results of which were on display Saturday as students pushed the limits, turning in performances that rank with the best in the business.

This year’s scholarship winners each received $1,500. Winners included five Meadowdale students and three Edmonds-Woodway students.

More information on the Jazz Connection and how you can help support the Rotary in this work is available here.

— By Larry Vogel