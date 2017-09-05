With students back to school Wednesday, district says it will monitor air quality for outdoor activities

As Edmonds School District students begin classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the district says it will monitor air quality for school-related outdoor activities.

Smoke and falling ash was seen throughout the Puget Sound region Tuesday, blowing into the area from central Washington wildfires.

“We are closely monitoring the air quality in our area districtwide and will be evaluating the status of tomorrow’s outdoor activities, including recess, physical education, athletic practices and games, and after-school activities,” the school district said on its website.

The district also announced that it had canceled several high school athletic contests Tuesday, including Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace High School girls soccer; and Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace boys tennis.

Coaches of outdoor practices Tuesday “were advised to keep it light and short and under the supervision of athletic trainers,” the district announcement said.

According to the National Weather Service, an air quality alert is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Conditions are expected to begin improving Tuesday night along the coast, and the interior on Wednesday, as marine air pushes inland and southerly flow aloft pushes the smoke out of the area.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects, and should limit or avoid time outdoors, the weather service said.