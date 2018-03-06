Student musicians from seven local schools perform during Southeast Quadrant Band Concert

1 of 9

Mountlake Terrace High School hosted the first of three Edmonds School District Southeast Quadrant concerts on Tuesday, drawing student musicians and their families from seven district schools.

Sixth graders from Terrace Park, Hazelwood, Cedar Way, Brier and Mountlake Terrace Elementary Schools, in addition to students from Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School, performed in the SE Quadrant Band Concert in a packed MTHS gymnasium.

On Wednesday, March 7, MTHS will host the SE Quadrant Orchestra Concert; on Thursday, the school will be the site for the SE Quadrant Choir Concert. Each night’s performances begin at 7 p.m.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski