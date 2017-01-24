Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications

The Master Builders Association (MBA) of King and Snohomish counties, through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents have mobility challenges.

Each year since 1993, MBA members and community volunteers head to home sites throughout King and Snohomish counties to build ramps during the month of May, for free. The program has helped local veterans, children in need, and elderly community members become more mobile and independent. Applications to be considered for a free wheelchair ramp are available in January and February of each year.

You can learn more and apply here.