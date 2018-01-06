Still time to sign up for 2018 health and dental coverage, state health exchange says

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange says there is still time to sign up for 2018 health and dental coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder. Customers have 12 more days to make their plan selections before the open enrollment period closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15.

With less than two weeks remaining until the deadline, more than 231,000 Washingtonians have already used Washington Healthplanfinder to secure their coverage for 2018. That updated total represents a 17 percent jump over the same period last year and includes 68,000 new customers and another 163,500 who chose to renew their coverage, the exchange said.

Those customers who have already selected plans for 2018 should activate their coverage by paying their first month’s premium. Most insurance companies will send their customers a bill for premium payment within seven days of confirming a plan. Coverage will not begin until the total amount of the bill is paid.

Information on submitting premium payments, including a list of which companies allow customers to pay directly through their Washington Healthplanfinder account, is available at www.wahbexchange.org/payments.

Customers still applying for coverage may continue to utilize the in-person help provided by the Exchange’s network of trained navigators and brokers. Finding a nearby navigator or broker may be done by clicking the “Customer Support” link on wahealthplanfinder.org, downloading the all-new WAPlanfinder mobile app, or visiting one of 12 enrollment centers and broker affiliate sites located throughout the state.

Help is also available on Tuesdays at the Mountlake Terrace Library (23300 58th Ave. W.), from 1-4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Additional help is available by calling the toll-free Customer Support Center (1-855-923-4633) during weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.