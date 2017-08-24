Still time to register: Aug. 26 Girls Soar event to benefit Days for Girls charity

The Edmonds chapter of Days for Girls is sponsoring a Girls Soar Empowerment Day event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at High Trek Adventures at Paine Field.

According to organizer April Haberman, there will be many activities including music, crafts and food trucks. “For those who want to take on a special challenge, sign up for the ropes course,” she said.

There is a $5 suggested donation to enter, which includes all ground activities and challenges. The ropes course (ages 4 and up) costs $20. The first 300 people to complete all challenges receive a swag bag.

All proceeds from the Girls Soar event will go directly to Days for Girls, which provides access to feminine hygiene solutions and health education for girls in need locally and worldwide.

Register online to reserve a spot on the ropes course: www.bit.ly/GirlsSoar.

Here’s a video with more details: