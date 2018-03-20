Steel Magic Northwest presents ‘Blast into Spring’ concert on Wednesday, March 21

Steel Magic Northwest present its 2nd Annual “Blast Into Spring” steel band concert on Wednesday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Soundview School Performing Arts Center, 6515 196th St. S.W., in Lynnwood.

The concert will feature all three of its performing groups (two youth and one adult), and will present a varied program of popular and Caribbean styles.

The event is family friendly and free of charge, with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

Steel Magic Northwest is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing after school steel band to area youth, and evening adult community steel band. For more information, see http://www. steelmagicnorthwest.org/ concert.html.