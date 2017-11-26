Steel Magic Northwest to hold Holiday in Steel concert on Dec. 13

Steel Magic Northwest will host a Holiday in Steel concert on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Edmonds.

The concert will feature steel orchestra performances by the youth prep class, adult group “Mystical Steel” and “Pan Wizards” youth steel orchestra. The program includes a few holiday favorites, two movements from the Nutcracker Suite and other popular and Caribbean songs.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at Edmonds Adventist Church, 8625 196th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

A $10 per person donation is suggested at the door. All contributions are tax-deductible.

For more info, visit www.steelmagicnorthwest.org.