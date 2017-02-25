Steel Magic Northwest announces concert on March 15

Steel Magic Northwest, a local steel drum school and performance group, announces its second concert ever.

“Blast into Spring” takes place Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at Edmonds Adventist Church, 8625 196th St. S.W. in Edmonds.

The concert will feature fun, festive music, including original and familiar songs in Caribbean and popular styles. This concert features the open youth class, “Pan Wizards” youth performance ensemble and “Mystical Steel” adult performing ensemble. Several songs will combine more than one group, to form a large ensemble.

The concert is free of charge, but tax-deductible donations will be accepted.

For information about the group or the concert, visit www.steelmagicnorthwest.org, or email info@steelmagicnorthwest.org.