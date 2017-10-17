STEAM Club classes continuing at MLT Library next week

Tweens between the ages of 9-13 years old can have hands-on STEAM fun on Mondays in October and the first Monday of November.

Tween STEAM Club classes will meet for the next three weeks. They will be taught by the Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett.

The topic of the meeting on Oct. 23 is Fossilology. The following two meeting will cover Rockin’ Rollercoasters and Topsy Turvey.

Each class runs from 4-5 p.m.

Registration to attend any of the events is required as space is limited. Attendance to all meetings is not required, but is recommended.

To register for Monday’s class, click here. For the other classes, click here to visit the MLT Library’s calendar and click the meeting you wish to register for.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.