State Employment Security Department warns of labor poster scam

The Washington State Employment Security Department says that Personnel Concepts of San Dimas, Calif., is mailing invoices to Washington businesses for required labor posters businesses — even though businesses can download them for free from the Employment Security Department and other state agencies.

The invoices have been sent in an envelope that appears as though it was sent from the Employment Security Department. But, the department, says: “This is a scam. Do not pay the invoice.”

Businesses that receive such correspondence should contact Carol Mathews, cmathews@esd.wa.gov.