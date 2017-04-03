State Ecology Department hiring teens for summer jobs

The Washington Department of Ecology plans to hire 66 teenagers in northwestern Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps.

In 2016, youth corps crews picked up 1.2 million pounds of litter and cleaned 5,445 miles of roads statewide. Since 1975, the program has hired more than 12,000 Washington teens, offering them work experience, a summer job, and the chance to preserve our state’s natural beauty and protect the environment.

Teens chosen for the youth corps will work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., typically Monday through Thursday. They will be assigned to one of six crews, based in King, Skagit, Snohomish or Whatcom counties, and will work in one of two 16-day sessions: June 26 to July 20, or July 24 to Aug. 17. Participants will earn $11 an hour.

Applicants must be ages 14-17 by their first day of employment. Applications are due by April 11 and are available through area school counselors and at Ecology’s website.

For more information, contact Steven Williams in Ecology’s Northwest Regional Office at steven.williams@ecy.wa.gov or 425-213-3565.