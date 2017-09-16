Starting Oct. 1, solid waste facilities no longer accepting major motor vehicle components

Effective October 1, 2017, Snohomish County’s solid waste facilities will no longer accept most motor vehicle components and parts. Residents can recycle these materials at other private auto recyclers within the county. Typically, private recyclers require proof of ownership before accepting car parts.

Items no longer accepted:

Airbags

Bumpers

Catalytic converters

Doors

Engines and short blocks

Fenders

Frames

Front or rear differential

Front or rear clips

Hoods

Quarter panels

Seats

Transmission and/or transfer cases

Truck bed, box, or cabs

The Solid Waste Division oversees the disposal of garbage, hazardous materials, and recycling throughout Snohomish County (unincorporated and incorporated) via its facilities and programs. This division also assists private property owners in the removal of unwanted vehicles from their properties.

To have a junk vehicle on a property in rural Snohomish County removed, visit https://snohomishcountywa.gov/546.