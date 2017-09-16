Starting Oct. 1, solid waste facilities no longer accepting major motor vehicle components

Effective October 1, 2017, Snohomish County’s solid waste facilities will no longer accept most motor vehicle components and parts. Residents can recycle these materials at other private auto recyclers within the county. Typically, private recyclers require proof of ownership before accepting car parts.
Items no longer accepted:
- Airbags
- Bumpers
- Catalytic converters
- Doors
- Engines and short blocks
- Fenders
- Frames
- Front or rear differential
- Front or rear clips
- Hoods
- Quarter panels
- Seats
- Transmission and/or transfer cases
- Truck bed, box, or cabs
The Solid Waste Division oversees the disposal of garbage, hazardous materials, and recycling throughout Snohomish County (unincorporated and incorporated) via its facilities and programs. This division also assists private property owners in the removal of unwanted vehicles from their properties.
To have a junk vehicle on a property in rural Snohomish County removed, visit https://snohomishcountywa.gov/546.