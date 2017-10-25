Stanley Krahn, retired Mountlake Terrace PD captain

Stanley Alvin Krahn

08/30/1926 – 10/20/2017

On October 20, 2017 – Stan Krahn of Mountlake Terrace was reunited with the love of his life – his wife Jeanne.

Born August 30, 1926 in Seattle, to Clara Marie (Trautmann) and Ernst Hermann “Alfred” Krahn. He graduated from Ballard High School and joined the family Piano Tuning business.

He married his first wife, Birdie Woodley on December 13, 1945 and they had five children. They divorced in 1963.

He joined the Mountlake Terrace Police Department in 1957 as a Reserve Officer and went to work for them full time in 1959.

He married Jeanne Graham on April 14, 1965 and became the father to her 3 children and then he and Jeanne would have 2 more. He advanced to the rank of Sergeant and then Captain before retiring from the police department after 31 years of service.

Over the years, Stan and Jeanne hosted foreign exchange students from Germany, France, Finland, England, Japan, Nigeria and Sudan. They enjoyed traveling all over Europe to visit friends and family. Stan had many men and women from all over the world that called themselves – his sons and daughters – that were not biologically his but they were ‘of his heart’. And he had a big heart that would encompass you and would fill you with so much love that you felt that you were a part of something special.

Stan was a very social person and had a wide circle of friends; especially those from the Lions Club, Edmonds Historical Society, Evergreen Model A Club, Bethesda Church, Food Bank, and Ballard High School.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, his daughter Pamela (Gary) Whitaker, his son Michel (Dee) Graham, Grandson Harley Burton and his beloved brother Bud Krahn.

He is survived by his eight children: Dave Krahn, (Greenfield, MO), Dottie (Dan) Burton (Bothell, WA), Debbie (Bob) Gilmore (Snohomish, WA), Dean (Shirree) Krahn (Thorndale, TX), Laurie (Dennis) Loeber (Lynnwood, WA), Denise (Chris) Krout (Arlington, WA), Jeannie (Rod) Krahn-Cockle (Mountlake Terrace, WA), Tim Krahn (Mountlake Terrace, WA) as well as 17 grandchildren: Nikki, Rod, Keith, Gordon, Kris, Matt, Ryan, Angela, Jesse, Kyle, Karl, Aaron, Shantae, Jeremy, Amanda, Hollyann and John and 20 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 12th at 3pm in the Ballroom of the Nile Shriners Temple in Mountlake Terrace. In lieu of flowers please make donations – in his name – to Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Please share memories at http://www.becksfuneralhome.com.