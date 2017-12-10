Stage 1 burn ban continues in Snohomish County until further notice

A reminder that a Stage 1 burn ban is in effect throughout Snohomish County until further notice.

The ban was initially called on Friday, Dec. 8 due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency expanded the Stage 1 burn ban into King County on Sunday, Dec. 10.

This ban is in effect until further notice.

A high pressure system over the region is keeping weather clear and calm, the agency said. Pollution levels are building due to residential wood burning and a lack of wind to blow the pollution away. It’s expected the high pressure system will continue to trap pollution at the ground level through Monday, and potentially further into the next week.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory through Monday, although the advisory may be extended further in to next week. The forecast shows periods where wind speeds are may speed up occasionally, but these periods of wind aren’t expected to significantly improve air quality.

The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution that is creating unhealthy air. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency staff will continue to monitor the situation.

In a Stage 1 burn ban, use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves and inserts prohibited. Outdoor burning is always illegal. Here’s what is legal:

EPA Certified Wood Stoves

EPA Certified Wood Inserts

Pellet Stoves & Inserts

Natural gas and propane stoves or inserts

The only exception to these rules are if the homeowner has a previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat’ exemption from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Burn ban violations are subject to a $1,000 penalty.

Visit pscleanair.org/burnban to view the current burn ban status and for more information.