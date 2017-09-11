Spots open for ‘Teens in the Kitchen Hands-on Cooking Class’ on Sept. 23

There are still a few spots open for a “Teens in the Kitchen Hands-on Cooking Class” at Verdant Health on Sept. 23.
The class will focus on recipes involving noodles.
During this two-hour class, participants will explore the texture, taste and versatility of soba, rice and udon noodles, along with creating “zoodles” from zucchini. These noodles will be used in a stir-fry, noodle soup and Thai curry.
This “hands-on” cooking class is specifically for teens in middle and high school (ages 12-17). Join Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Amy Reuter to explore cooking tips, techniques, and recipes to add to your skills in the kitchen.
Note: this class has been carefully planned for small groups and the instructor counts on a full class. In order to provide a quality experience for everyone, please be certain that you will be able to participate before registering. As of Sept. 11, a few spots remain open.
What To Expect: In Verdant’s hands-on cooking classes, teens work together with other participants in a fun environment led by Registered Dietitian Nutritionists who can teach you how to prepare and enjoy delicious, healthy foods.
- Class is 2 hours long – you will be standing much of the time and cooking
- Hands-on classes are limited to a minimum of eight and maximum of 16 participants
- You will work with other participants in groups of three or four
- Please wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes and tie back long hair
- Teens will enjoy a tasty sample of every dish
This class takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The class is free to attend, but registration is required at the registration website or by calling 425-582-8600.
