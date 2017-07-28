Spotlight on EdCC: Five full-ride scholarships awarded

Edmonds Community College Foundation recently awarded full-ride scholarships to five area students in celebration of the college’s 50th-year anniversary. The scholarships cover the cost of tuition, books, and fees for twoyears at the college.

“These awards are an excellent opportunity to support local, talented students,” according to foundation executive director Brad Thomas. “It is exciting to see how far these five students will go with full-ride support for two years of college.”

The full-ride scholarship winners are:

-Lamija Secerbegovic from Lynnwood High School

-Kimberlee Perez Chaparro from Edmonds-Woodway High School

-Rebekah Holter from Meadowdale High School

-David Robert from Mountlake Terrace High School

-Emma Sariah Jensen from Scriber Lake High School.

At a recent college foundation meeting, winner Lamija Secerbegovic thanked the board for the award that celebrates her near-perfect grades and community service while a student at Lynnwood High School. According to her parents, the scholarship will help her afford college.

If you are interested in supporting access, excellence, and success for local students, consider becoming a donor to Edmonds Community College Foundation.

–By Janette Turner