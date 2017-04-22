Spotlight on EdCC: Excitement builds for April 29 gala

Edmonds Community College is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a gala at Future of Flight on April 29 and just a few tickets are available for the gourmet evening, according to auction co-chair Meg Rankin.

“Our generous sponsors have covered the cost of everything,” said Rankin, “so all proceeds raised will go straight to scholarships.” The gala’s title sponsor is Premera, and gold sponsors are Boeing, Comprehensive Wealth Management, and Carter Subaru. A complete list of sponsors follows.

The gala is dear to Rankin’s heart because all of her children attended EdCC, and she also attended the school. “The college is an important part of the community,” said Rankin. “I especially like the aeronautics department which trains students for careers and also engineering.”

Folks interested in a preview of the evening’s auction can stop in at J. Rankin Jewellers on Fifth Avenue in Edmonds to see The Jewelry Flight. “The winner of this item,” said Rankin, “will get to choose from a necklace, bracelet, ring, or earrings.”

Other items ready for bidders include a Sun Valley Vacation and a wine-makers dinner for eight with Alex and Jeanette Goloitzin, owners of Quilceda Creek Winery.

Rankin has spent many volunteer hours working with college foundation staff, committee members, and co-chair Diana Clay to craft the perfect event. “I am excited about the amazing venue at Future of Flight,” said Rankin, “Guests at this year’s gala will be entertained by aerial performers and will also enjoy a wine and a gourmet dinner by McCormick & Schmicks. It will be a night to remember.”

To secure one of the last tickets for the gala and gourmet event, see here for more information.

Edmonds Community College Fiftieth Anniversary Gala Title sponsor: Premera

Gold sponsors: Boeing, Comprehensive Wealth Management, and Carter Subaru

Silver sponsors: Butler Development, Dewar Meeks & Ekrem, PLLC, Diana Clay and Micheal Kerr, Edmonds CC Associated Students, Heritage Bank, Harbor Square Athletic Club, Lynnwood Honda, Molina Healthcare, Mountain Pacific Bank, Nick and Caitlin Echelbarger, Reid Middleton, SERVPRO of Edmonds, Swedish Edmonds, Washington State University – North Puget Sound, and Vine Dahlen

Corporate sponsors: Acura of Lynnwood, Barnes and Noble, Puget Sound Kidney Centers, Schacth Aslani Architects, Morgan Sound, and McCormick & Schmick’s.