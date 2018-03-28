Sponsors sought for 2018 MLT 3rd of July Celebration

The Cheeseburger Babies Foundation is seeking sponsors for its 3rd annual 3rd of July Celebration, set for Tuesday, July 3 at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace.

Like last year, the celebration at Ballinger Park (23000 Lakeview Dr.), will include a range of games, live entertainment and fireworks.

The fireworks display will be moved to the north end of Ballinger Park this year, closer to the lake, said Seaun Richards of the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation.

Anyone interested in becoming an event sponsor or volunteer can contact