Sponsor spotlight: Woman to gain freedom with new wheelchair ramp

My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews are pleased to welcome our new advertiser, Irons Brothers Construction, and are honored to showcase their work this weekend to benefit someone in need during the annual Rampathon project sponsored by the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties.

Ramp captain Joseph Irons, president of Irons Brothers Construction and past president of the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties (MBA), along with his entire team of employees and skilled volunteers, have designed and will construct a free wheelchair access ramp for a woman in nearby Richmond Highlands on Saturday, May 19.

Lynn, who suffers from a genetic condition that affects all the bones in her body and causes her joints to disintegrate over time, cannot currently go outside safely. When traveling away from her home, she uses a scooter for mobility. Her home doorways are too narrow for the electric scooter to maneuver so she utilizes crutches to navigate from room to room. Lynn has adapted her master suite to accommodate her abilities but is unable to pass through the bedroom door into the backyard as there is currently no safe access.

The Irons Brothers team designed her ramp to exceed simple backyard access. A 5-foot-by-8-foot landing off her bedroom door includes a 27-foot high handrail that is lower than the typical code railing height but has been calculated for a safe height for her to use. Additionally, the landing area will be bordered on either side by an 8-foot-long ramp to the west and five 18-inch stair treads to the east side. The ramp team will also connect to her existing west concrete patio with a new concrete walkway. All of this not only creates safe access to her back yard, but it allows her to enjoy her outdoor space, water her garden and watch her two playful Pomeranians.

“Lynn maintains a joyful and positive spirit and is very appreciative of the work that Irons Brothers Construction has agreed to do on her behalf,” an Irons Brothers announcement said. “With this new access, Lynn is looking forward enjoying her home and an improved way of life.”

This free wheelchair ramp is being built as part of the Master Builders Association’s 25th anniversary philanthropic project, Rampathon, which will benefit approximately 50 families throughout King and Snohomish Counties.

This year, Irons Brothers Construction, based in Shoreline, will participate in its 14th Rampathon. Thanks to the Master Builders Association and the generous donors listed below, this ramp was built at no cost to the recipient. “We believe our neighbors in need deserve the same freedoms we have,” the Irons Brothers announcement said. “Wheelchair access ramps are their link to our beautiful community we all share.”

The Master Builders Association notes that Joseph and Melissa Irons are passionate about helping others in their community. “That’s what Rampathon is all about,” said Michell Filleau-Maas, Community Stewardship Manager of the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties.

Special recognition to donors for this recipient’s ramp include Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., which provided volunteer labor and materials, and Dunn Lumber for lumber and concrete material donations

To learn more about Rampathon visit www.rampathon.org

Irons Brothers Construction is celebrating 20 years of business in 2019 with their Design + Build Center showroom located at 1510 N.E. 170th St., in Shoreline. Here they showcase universal design, aging in place remodeling, and best construction practices. Company owner Joseph Irons and team have their Certified Aging in Place Specialist designations (CAPS) through the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Certified Living in Place Professional certifications (CLIPP) thru the Living in Place Institute.

For more information about Irons Brothers Construction, visit www.ironsbc.com.