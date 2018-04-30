Sponsor spotlight: Weekly whale report for April 30

Welcome Orca and Humpback Season!

This last week was the opening weekend of the signature Half Day Whale Watching Tours out of Edmonds leaving at 9:30 a.m. Instead of viewing gray whales, of which there are still a couple in our area, we are now searching for orcas, humpbacks and minke whales. Thinking we would head up into the San Juan Islands to search for wildlife, our captain got a report of animals in the Hood Canal.

To our surprise, we found a transient group of orcas known as the T65As that had a brand-new calf! Since they are still being sighted in that area we have been going down to places like Hama Hama, Brinnon and Dabob Bay to see these transients. The Hood Canal has been deemed one of the most beautiful places to watch whales by all the captains and crew. It is quiet and looks like a “mini-Alaska” with the Olympic Mountains in the background.

Looking at the week ahead, we have availability on all days for the 9:30 a.m. tour. This is 4.5 hours in length and returns around 2 p.m.

We are so looking forward to the season ahead with all the wildlife and guests! If you have any questions, please let me know.

Sarah Hanke, Director of Sales

Puget Sound Express