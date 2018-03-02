Sponsor spotlight: Superior Stone Manufacturing

We welcome our new sponsor, Lynnwood-based Superior Stone Manufacturing, now featured on our Home and Real Estate page. Superior Stone uses more cement and less fillers than its competitors, making it harder and less porous. Every stone and landscape item is handmade.

Says the company: “These are truly works of art. We love being a manufacturer. We hire local, buy local and invest in local businesses.

“This is a green company which was important to us. We recycle all the water we use, recycle our concrete waste, and don’t use the non-recyclable boxes that most of our competitors use. These boxes go straight to the landfill where they stay forever. Since we are local, we don’t use the fossil fuels that other use in transportation.”

You can learn more at their website, or contact company owners Jim and Lori Murry at info@superiorstonemfg.com. They are located at 15100 Highway 99, Lynnwood.

Here is information about one of their products, sourced from reference.com:

Fleur De Lis Keystone

While the fleur de lis was sporadically used in Babylonian, Egyptian and Roman architecture, the symbol was first used prominently in the 12th century by French monarch Louis VI or Louis VII. Around this time, a legend had developed involving fourth-century Frankish monarch Clovis I, who was allegedly anointed with the oil of a fleur de lis. Thus, the fluer de lis represented the divine authority given to French rulers.

As France gained territory, the usage of the fleur de lis became more widespread. In the Louisiana Territory, slave codes required the punishment of runaway slaves by branding a fleur de lis upon their shoulders. New Orleans, the most important city in the Louisiana Territory, adopted the fleur de lis as a symbol of unity and a representation of the town itself. Today, the fleur de lis is used by professional sports teams in New Orleans, including the Saints of the National Football League.

Catholics have used the fleur de lis as an emblem representing the Virgin Mary. The symbol has also been used as a representation of the Trinity because of its three-petal design. Foreign military units, such as the U.S. Army, have used the fleur de lis to represent power and strength

The Fleur De Lis is available in several colors, including grey, black and yellow.