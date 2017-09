Enjoy free coffee and cannoli and learn about “The State of Real Estate” with Edmonds realtor Wayne Purser and other local experts. The event will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.

Here’s your chance to get your real estate questions answered: wills, estates, mortgage rates, inventory, buying and selling.

Additional speakers include Leonard Hagen of Sound Estate Planing and Frank Bonner of First Financial Northwest Bank.