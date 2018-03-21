Sponsor spotlight: Garden bench from Superior Stone Manufacturing

Here’s a product for spring, from Lynnwood-based Superior Stone Manufacturing, now featured on our Home and Real Estate page.

This garden bench is 46 inches x 16 inches x 16 inches tall, with a marbled top and a stone edge. Says the company:

“The legs are large and beefy. It looks like real stone. This is a work of art and a great addition to and outdoor area. Will last forever. We use lightweight cement but add fibers and rebar to make this piece very durable. At $125 this is hard to beat.”

Superior Stone uses more cement and less fillers than its competitors, making it harder and less porous. Every stone and landscape item is handmade.

Says the company: “These are truly works of art. We love being a manufacturer. We hire local, buy local and invest in local businesses.

“This is a green company which was important to us. We recycle all the water we use, recycle our concrete waste, and don’t use the non-recyclable boxes that most of our competitors use. These boxes go straight to the landfill where they stay forever. Since we are local, we don’t use the fossil fuels that other use in transportation.”

You can learn more at their website, or contact company owners Jim and Lori Murry at info@superiorstonemfg.com. They are located at 15100 Highway 99, Lynnwood.