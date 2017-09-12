Sponsor Spotlight: Celebrate Schools 5K provides important funds for schools

How will you Celebrate Schools this year? The foundation for Edmonds School District’s 9th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K is just around the corner on Saturday Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. at Alderwood Mall.

Each year, our community pride for our schools shines bright at this fun-filled community event. Last year over 800 participants—students, parents, teachers and community members—came out to run, walk or stroll. You can sense the pride as we see schools engage in friendly competition for the title of largest team. Businesses form teams to demonstrate their support for our schools. Attendees are entertained with a raucous Battle of the Bands when our high school drumlines perform. With all this fun, the Foundation with the support of participants and community sponsors is also raising important funds for our schools.

Fifty percent of the race proceeds are directly granted back to participating schools where they are using funds to support student learning on their campuses. The other 50 percent goes to support all the Foundation programs that benefit our students and teachers including post-secondary scholarships, stipends for College in the High School tuition, testing fees for the PSAT and World Language Testing, weekend meals for homeless students and more.

Participating schools have used their Celebrate Schools 5K grant funds in ways as varied and unique as each of the participating campuses. Lynndale Elementary has used the funds to support its free afterschool enrichment programs that have included activities like Running Club and Art Club. Westgate Elementary has used funds to provide small group math instruction time to students needing additional support. Terrace Park Elementary funded outside training for teachers on innovative math instruction practices. Edmonds Elementary replaced recess equipment like jump ropes, hacky sacks and Frisbees to keep their community active and moving. Meadowdale Middle School used funds for software that allows them to translate their family newsletters into Spanish. And this list just recognizes a few of the projects the Celebrate Schools Grants have funded in the past few years. So many different projects, all benefiting student learning.

Register for the Celebrate Schools 5K today. Show your support and pride for our schools and raise important funds at the same time.

For more details on the event, visit the event page. Questions? Contact the Foundation by email or phone, 425-431-7341.