Sponsor spotlight: 55 new parking spaces now open at Lynnwood Golf Course

Local golfers may experience fewer parking woes at the Lynnwood Golf Course, thanks to 55 additional new parking spaces, open just in time for summer. That’s a 68 percent increase from the 80 spots that were there before.

The course’s general manager Dan Smith said it’s a much needed addition. He would field parking complaints daily, ever since the course first opened 26 years ago.

“In 1991, we had a parking problem,” he said.

He is thrilled with the increased room for parking at the course.

The spots were created after crews removed a patch of grass in the middle of the parking lot. The first of the new parking spaces opened for public use on Wednesday. The rest of the new spaces are expected to open early next week.

The course is an 18-hole course that is suitable for all levels. Lessons are available for newcomers. Full rounds of golf at the course take about four hours or less.

To learn more about the course or book a tee time, click here for the course’s website.

The course is located at 20200 68th Ave. W., along the western edge of Edmonds Community College. The course’s phone number is 425-672-GOLF(4653). A full list of course and equipment rates is available at this link.